New highs for the stocks as the day heads to the final bell
Technical Analysis
All indices on pace for record closes again
There is not stopping the market (until there is something). The major indices are all trading at new session highs and all will close at record levels again.
- The NASDAQ index is up 82.477 points or 0.89% at 9340.50. The high just extended to 9345.84
- The S&P index is up 22.65 points or 0.69% at 3311.98. The high just extended to 3313.71
- The Dow is currently up 232 points or 0.80% at 29260.58. A new high was just reached at 29273.34
So the major indices are little bit off the highs just reached but the run higher continues.