New highs for the USDCAD on Fitch downgrade
Technical Analysis
Tests swing levels going back to June 16The USDCAD has moved to new session highs after the news that Fitch downgraded Canada debt to AA+. The outlook is stable.
Looking at the hourly chart, the pair is testing the swing area at 1.3615 – 23 area. A move above that level opens up the door for further upside potential. For traders, the close risk is the broken trend line at 1.3595 currently. A move below that level – and staying below – could see buyers on the news give up on the trade.
AAA is the highest of ratings. AA+ is the next highest. It is a downgrade, but the risks are minimal of a default.