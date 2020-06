Just barely but the USDJPY is making new highs



The USDJPY traded below the 50% of the move down from the March 24 high at 108.84 but the watch was on for a potential move above (see earlier post ).









That happened along with a retest of the level into the London close.





Since then, the price has pushed up and is taking out the high for the day. It is only just barely (for now), but the buyers are continuing to keep control.