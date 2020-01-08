New highs for USDJPY, Nasdaq, yields. Gold back below August/September swing highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | usdjpy

Moves continue for the major markets

The USDJPY is moving to a new session high. The high reached 109.19. The next target is up at 109.31 for the pair. A stronger target is up a 109.51 area (trend line on the daily chart.

Helping is stocks.  The Nasdaq just reached to a new session high at 9145.184. 

Also bond yields are at highs as well. The 10 year yield moved to 1.8703% up 5.26 bps.

Gold is above the swing low for the day at $1552.82, but it is dipping back below the August and September swing highs at $1555.07 and $1557.11.  The price is just breaking $1554.  

The beat goes in the direction of the reversed trend after the initial shock from the Iran bombing.   
