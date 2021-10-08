New highs for USDJPY as it pushes back higher on higher yields.

Yields not influenced by jobs data





The US yields have not been influenced in a negative way by the lower nonfarm payroll data. Nuances in the number and higher wages may be the counterbalance, along with expectations for a rebound next month. The 10 year yield is up 3.6 basis points at 1.607%. The five year yield is comfortably above 1.0% at 1.0465%. Note also that the treasury will auction off three, 10, and 30 year issues next week. There may be some concessions being price down before those auctions.









The USDJPY dipped on the news but above the converged 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 111.43. A rising trendline also cuts across near that level.





The price has now moved above the earlier session high at 111.993. The next key target comes in at the September high at 112.074. Above that and traders will be targeting the March 2020 highs near 112.20.