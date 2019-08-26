New highs in broad stock indices

New session highs for the S&P index and NASDAQ index

The broader market indices are reaching new session highs:



the S&P index reached 2878.52. It is currently at 2876, up 28.9 points or 1.01%



The NASDAQ index reached 7849.74. It is back down at 7843, up 1.9%

The Dow industrial average is currently up 276 points or 1.08%. Near the days open it was up over 300 points.

2 year 1.541%, +0.8 basis points



5 year 1.413%, -0.5 basis points



10 year 1.530%, -0.5 basis points



30 year 2.028%, +0.3 basis points

In other markets,

spot gold is up $3.90 or 0.26% at $1530.74



WTI crude oil futures are down negative on the day. The contract is down $0.13 or -0.24% at $54.04

US yields are now mixed: