New highs in broad stock indices
Technical Analysis
New session highs for the S&P index and NASDAQ index
The broader market indices are reaching new session highs:
US yields are now mixed:
- the S&P index reached 2878.52. It is currently at 2876, up 28.9 points or 1.01%
- The NASDAQ index reached 7849.74. It is back down at 7843, up 1.9%
- The Dow industrial average is currently up 276 points or 1.08%. Near the days open it was up over 300 points.
- 2 year 1.541%, +0.8 basis points
- 5 year 1.413%, -0.5 basis points
- 10 year 1.530%, -0.5 basis points
- 30 year 2.028%, +0.3 basis points
In other markets,
- spot gold is up $3.90 or 0.26% at $1530.74
- WTI crude oil futures are down negative on the day. The contract is down $0.13 or -0.24% at $54.04