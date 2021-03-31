New intraday highs for the USDCHF

100 hour MA held support.

The USDCHF made new highs earlier in the day, but seller in the early NY session saw the price move down to test the 100 hour MA for the 3rd day in a row. And for the 3rd day in a row, the buyers leaned and pushed the price back higher.









The pair is now making a new day high (and cycle high going to July 2020) and testing a topside trend line in the process. A move above will next target the 61.8% of the range since the 2020 high. That level comes in at 0.64629 (see chart below).



