The Dow just traded to a new sesson low of 25498. That was took the index down -2.97% at the lows and down -781 points. The Dow is on track for the worst day of 2019.





The NASDAQ and S&P did not reach new lows on the last run lower but got pretty close. The Nasdaq low reached a low of -3.16%. The S&P reached a low of -2.9% today (so far).