New lows for major indices being made

NASDAQ falls -200 points or -2.52%

Tje major indices are making new session lows as I type with the NASDAQ index leading the way.

The tech heavy NASDAQ index is down -204 points or -2.55% at 7787.30.

The S&P index is down -62 points or -2.11% at 2861



the Dow industrial average is down 522 points or -1.99% at 25729

US yields remain near lows (trading at low levels actually):

2 year 1.51%, -10.1 basis points.



5 year 1.389%, -11.1 basis points.



10 year 1.508%, -10.5 basis points.



30 year 2.009%, -9.5 basis points





ForexLive Spot gold is up $29.29 or 1.96% at $1527.60

WTI crude oil futures are down near -$2.00 or -3.54% $55.39.