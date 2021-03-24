New lows for the NASDAQ index

Clearly rotation out of the high tech into the cyclicals. Rising interest rates can't be blamed today as the 10 year yield is currently down -0.6 basis points. The 30 year yield is down -1.2 basis points.





Technically, the index is in between a swing area defined by swing lows going back to February 23. The price did move below that swing area between March 4 and March 10. Since breaking back above, the lows have held in the swing area on March 10 and again on March 19.



