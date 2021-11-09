New lows for the USDCHF

Pair reaches the swing area ahead of the extreme lows from last week

In an earlier post the USDCHF was trading up and down near the 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 0.9130 ( see post here ).









The last few hours has seen a steady decline down through the upward sloping trendline near 0.9119, and then below the lows from Friday/Monday.





The pair is testing the 0.91019 to 0.91048 swing area. A move below that level would then have traders targeting the extreme lows down to 0.9081.

