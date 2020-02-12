New records for all the major indices in the US

The Dow joins the S&P and Nasdaq

The major indices are all trading at all-time record levels, with the Dow joining the S&P and NASDAQ index (they have main all time highs two days in a row).





The snapshot of the markets near the start of the trend day is showing:

The S&P index, +18.83 points or 0.56% at 3376.58. The high price just reached 3377.83



The NASDAQ index is up 64.187 points or 0.67% at 9703.12. The high price reached 9707.277

The Dow industrial average is trading up 222 points or 0.76% at 29498.80. The all-time high reached 29511.60. In other markets, US yields are trading higher:



2 year 1.441%, +1.8 basis points



10 year 1.626%, +2.5 basis points



30 year 2.090%, +2.4 basis points

Spot gold is trading down $3.29 or -0.21% at $1564.60. The contracts trading the middle of its trading range which has a high price of $1568.79 and a low price of $1561.93







WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.52 or 3.04% at $51.46.

