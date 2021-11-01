New records for the 3 major indices (again)

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow

39th record close for the Nasdaq, 40th for the Dow and 60th for the S&P

The three major indices closed at record levels once again.  For the year, the 
  • NASDAQ closed at a record level for the 39th time
  • Dow industrial average closed at a record level for the 40th time
  • S&P index closed at a record level for the 60th time
  • Sector leaders were energy, and consumer discretionary
  • Sector laggards were communication services and healthcare
The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow industrial average rose 94.26 points or 0.26% at 35913.83
  • S&P index rose .29 points or 0.18% at 4613.68
  • NASDAQ index rose 97.54 points or 0.63% at 15595.93
The biggest winner was the small-cap Russell 2000. It rose 60.93 points or 2.65% at 2358.12. The Russell 2000 is up 5.2% over the last month


