New records for the 3 major indices (again)
Technical Analysis
The three major indices closed at record levels once again. For the year, the
- NASDAQ closed at a record level for the 39th time
- Dow industrial average closed at a record level for the 40th time
- S&P index closed at a record level for the 60th time
- Sector leaders were energy, and consumer discretionary
- Sector laggards were communication services and healthcare
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 94.26 points or 0.26% at 35913.83
- S&P index rose .29 points or 0.18% at 4613.68
- NASDAQ index rose 97.54 points or 0.63% at 15595.93