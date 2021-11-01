New records for the 3 major indices (again)

The final numbers are showing:



Dow industrial average rose 94.26 points or 0.26% at 35913.83



S&P index rose .29 points or 0.18% at 4613.68



NASDAQ index rose 97.54 points or 0.63% at 15595.93



The biggest winner was the small-cap Russell 2000. It rose 60.93 points or 2.65% at 2358.12. The Russell 2000 is up 5.2% over the last month