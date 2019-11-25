New Zealand retail sales ex inflation for third-quarter due out in a few minutes

Estimate 0.5% versus 0.2% last quarter

The New Zealand retail sales ex inflation data for the 3rd quarter is due out in a few minutes with estimates of 0.5% versus 0.2% last quarter.







For the NZDUSD, the price remains above its 38.2% retracement and 100 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at 0.6392. A move below would be more bearish. On the topside the 100 day moving average comes in at 0.64219. Just below that sits the 100 hour moving average at 0.64133. Getting above would be more bullish







