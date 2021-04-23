No new high close for the S&P after trading to a new all-time intraday high

Some late day profit-taking takes the S&P index back below the all-time high close

The NASDAQ index rose by close to 200 points.

The Dow and S&P snapped a four-week winning streak.

Dow and S&P closed at less than 1% from all-time high

Russell 2000 close higher for the second consecutive week



NASDAQ had the best daily gain since April 5



Dow transports posted a record close A look at the final numbers shows: S&P index rose 45.23 points or 1.09% at 4180.20. The high reached 4194.17 (new all time intraday high). The low extended to 4138.78



NASDAQ index rose 198.39 points or 1.44% at 14016.80. The high price reached 14062.73. The low extended to 13856.83



Dow rose 227.92 points or 0.67% at 34043.82. The high reached 34157.57. The low extended to 33713.29 For the Russell 2000, it rose 39.24 points or 1.76% at 2271.86



For the week, the major indices closed marginally lower:

S&P index, -0.13%



NASDAQ index -0.25%



Dow, -0.46% Year to date, the S&P index is just above the Dow industrial average for the leading index

S&P index +11.29%



Dow, +11.23%

NASDAQ index is up 8.76%

The S&P reached an all time intraday high price of 4194.17. That took out the previous high of 4191.31. However some selling into the close push the index back down below the all-time high close of 4187.32.