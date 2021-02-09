No records for the Dow and S&P. Nasdaq and Russell 2000 have record closes
Modest changes for the major indices
The Nasdaq and Russell 2000 both closed at record levels, but the S&P and Dow could not hold onto gains and are closing lower (and not at records). All were only modest gains or losses.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index -4.33 points or -0.11% at 3911.26
- NASDAQ index up 20.057 points or 0.14% at 14,007.69
- Dow down 10.07 points or -0.03% at 31375.65
- Russell 2000 index up 9.9 points or 0.43% at 2299.66