No records today. Major indices close lower

Nasdaq leads the month charge forward





The major US stock indices are ending the day with declines but it could have been worse.





The final numbers are showing:

The S&P fell -9.21 points oro -0.30% at 3037.56. Yesterday was a record close. So the decline today is makes it easy. No record today. The high price reached 3046.90 . The low was down at 3023.19.

The Nasdaq fell -11.617 points or -0.14% at 8292.35. The high reached 8321.80. The low extended to 8248.80

The Dow is closing down -140.46 points or -0.52% at 27046.23. The high reached 27188.37. The low extended down to 26918.29

Today is also month end (Happy Halloween). The major indices are ending the month higher.

Dow, up 0.48%

S&P up 2.04%

Nasdaq up 3.66%.

For the year, the major indices are still showing strong gains after the down year in 2018.