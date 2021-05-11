No winners in the major stock indices for the 2nd consecutive day

Technical Analysis

Dow leads the move down today. 

For the second consecutive day, all the major indices closed lower. Today's moves were led by the Dow 30 stocks. That index is down at the lows -667 points. It is ending the session down -472.21 points. The NASDAQ index ended marginally lower after being down as much as -2.20%.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index -36.32 points or -0.87% at 4152.09. At the low the index was down -1.84%.
  • NASDAQ index fell -12.43 points or -0.09% at 13389.43. At the low the index was down -2.2%
  • Dow fell -472.47 points or -1.36% at 34270.35. At the low the index was down -1.92%
  • Russell 2000 index fell Monday 5.7 points or -0.26% at 2207.00.  
Looking at the Dow 30, Home Depot was the biggest loser falling -3.10% followed by Travelers at -3.05%.

A look at some of the winners today, is like the who's who of the Wall Street Bet's message boards. Roblox was big winner at +13.76%. The list also includes Palantir, Chewy, Koss, Zoom, Crowdstrike, Snowflake, Doordash, AMC and of course Gamestop.  

