Not a good day, week or month for European indices
Technical Analysis
Major indices also closed down sharply on the weekIt was not a good day for the European stock markets with all the major indices closing over -1.1% on the day.
The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX -1.22%
- France's CAC, -1.1%
- UK's FTSE 100, -1.4%
- Spain's Ibex, -1.1%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -2.29%
For the week, the major indices had sharp falls as well. The provisional changes for the week show:
- German DAX, -4.3%
- France's CAC, -3.5%
- UK's FTSE 100 -4.0%
- Spain's Ibex, -1.9%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -3%
For the month of January, major indices were also negative. The provisional changes for the month show:
- German DAX, -2%
- France's CAC, -2.87%
- UK's FTSE 100, -3.4%
- Spain's Ibex, -1.76%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.15%
Not a good day, not a good week, and not a good start to the year for the European indices.