Not a good day, week or month for European indices

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

Major indices also closed down sharply on the week

It was not a good day for the European stock markets with all the major indices closing over -1.1% on the day.

The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX -1.22%
  • France's CAC, -1.1%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -1.4%
  • Spain's Ibex, -1.1%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -2.29%
For the week, the major indices had sharp falls as well. The provisional changes for the week show:
  • German DAX, -4.3%
  • France's CAC, -3.5%
  • UK's FTSE 100 -4.0%
  • Spain's Ibex, -1.9%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -3%
For the month of January, major indices were also negative.  The provisional changes for the month show:
  • German DAX, -2%
  • France's CAC, -2.87%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -3.4%
  • Spain's Ibex, -1.76%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.15%
Not a good day, not a good week, and not a good start to the year for the European indices.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose