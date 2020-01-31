Not a good day, week or month for European indices

The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX -1.22%



France's CAC, -1.1%



UK's FTSE 100, -1.4%



Spain's Ibex, -1.1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -2.29%



For the week, the major indices had sharp falls as well. The provisional changes for the week show:



German DAX, -4.3%



France's CAC, -3.5%



UK's FTSE 100 -4.0%



Spain's Ibex, -1.9%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -3%

For the month of January, major indices were also negative. The provisional changes for the month show:

