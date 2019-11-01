NZD/USD: An interesting setup
Technical Analysis
A look at the New Zealand dollar chart
Price action in NZD/USD strongly resembles the so-called "cup and a handle" pattern on the D1 with the neckline in the 0.6450 area. All in all, this pattern implies that the pair may rise as high as to 0.6565 (61.8% Fibo of the July-October decline) and 0.6590 (200-day MA) if it manages to get beyond 0.6460 (100-day MA).
The close of October candlestick on the monthly chart was positive. It's obvious that NZD/USD is trying to find a base. Fundamentally, the pair will rise if the US and China make a breakthrough in trade talks and the USD remains weakened by the domestic figures.
Still, the resistance in the 0.6430/50 has stopped the advance before, so it's probably better to play on the safe side here. Support lies at 0.6385 and 0.6335 (50-day MA).
