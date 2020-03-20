NZDUSD backs off after test of 100 hour MA/trend line

Bears still in control

The NZDUSD for the 2nd day in a row, looked toward the 100 hour MA (and a topside trend line) on the hourly chart and backed off. The 100 hour MA currently comes in at 0.58523. A topside trend line comes in at 0.5866.









On the downside, a trend line on the hourly cuts across at 0.57157. That was also a swing low intraday today. Move below and there should be more downside potential.





The NZDUSD moved from a high on March 9 at 0.6447 a March 19 low at 0.54668. That's a 15% decline in 9 days. Having a rebound - helped by some better tone for a few days - is not a surprise.