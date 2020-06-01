NZDUSD breaks higher and toward the 200 day MA

200 day MA at 0.63079

As the dollar moves lower with the GBPUSD, USDCAD running the most, you can add the NZDUSD to the currency pairs that are running to the USD lower direction.









The pair has moved to a new session high and in the process is moving closer to the 200 day MA at 0.63079. The high has so far reached 0.62797. The price moved above the 61.8% at 0.62628 in the process on the daily chart and that is a close risk level from the daily chart. Stay above keeps the buyers in control.





Taking a look at the hourly chart, the pair based near the 100 day MA in the first hour of trading and ran higher. The price was able to extend above a swing area in the 0.62198 to 0.62306 area. On more selling (below the 0.62628 or 61.8% level) would look toward that swing area.









For now the buyers are in control with the 200 day MA above looming as the next key target.