NZDUSD climbs back above its 100 hour moving average

The NZDUSD has point back above its 100 hour moving average currently at 0.72627 as

The pair last closed above the 100 hour moving average back on February 26 (last Friday). Earlier today, the price took a quick peek above the MA line, but the move failed.





Overall, trading today in the pair has seen a number of ups and downs. So the break may again be shortlived (the price has yet to trading to a new day high at 0.72723). If the price starts to trade more comfortably below the MA level, we could see the buyers square up.





Nevertheless, until then, the buyers are making a play to take more control.



