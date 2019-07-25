NZD/USD extends decline as sellers find more momentum on the week

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | nzdusd

The pair moves towards a test of the 100-day moving average next

NZD/USD D1 25-07
ForexLive
The pair tried to challenge daily resistance around 0.6777-84 but ultimately failed and since the tailwind from AUD/NZD selling has been taken away, it's been a rough week for the kiwi more so after reports that the RBNZ is exploring more unconventional policy measures.

NZD/USD has fallen off as such back below the 200-day MA (blue line) and is now headed towards a test of the 100-day MA (red line) @ 0.6674. There is also added support from the previously broken trendline resistance @ 0.6672.

As we look to wrap up the week, keep an eye out on the 100-day MA as a fall below that will reinvigorate sellers to build further momentum in chasing a downside move. I reckon if that happens, we could see price potentially start moving back towards 0.6600 again with the key risk next week of course being the Fed meeting.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose