NZD/USD eyes a breakout as positive risk flows keep the pressure on the dollar

NZD/USD is at session highs, closing in on the 30 April high of 0.6176

The recent topside momentum in the pair has been limited by resistance from around 0.6156-76 but the pair is now nearing a breakout of that amid the risk-on vibes today.





The dollar is still being pressured on the session, falling to fresh session lows currently as we see EUR/USD hit 1.0950 and GBP/USD near a test of the 1.2300 handle.





In turn, NZD/USD is also pushing to a high of 0.6170 and nears a test of the 30 April high @ 0.6176. A break above that will give buyers more conviction to chase a move towards 0.6200 and the 100-day MA (red line) next @ 0.6210.





Those will be the next two key levels to watch upon a break of the 0.6176 level.





As things stand, buyers are sitting well in control as price is holding above the key hourly moving averages - seen closer to the 50.0 retracement level @ 0.6113.





The more positive risk mood is also fueling the run higher but keep in mind those resistance levels highlighted above. Those will be the key levels to watch in the sessions ahead.



