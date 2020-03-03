NZDUSD falls to swing area with 100 hour MA looming below

Swing area at 0.6276-82

The NZDUSD has fallen back below the 200 hour MA and broken trend line at 0.6297 area after breaking higher earlier in the session.









The fall below those levels resets the risk/bias level at the area. Stay below and the sellers feel comfortable.





Having said that, there is work to do to keep the sellers happy. The 1st level is to get below the 0.6276-82 area (see lower yellow area). There been a number of swing levels over the last 4 trading days in that area. Below that is the 100 hour moving average at 0.6269. Moves below both of those levels, gives sellers more technical control.





