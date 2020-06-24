NZDUSD is the weakest of the major currency pairs

We are currently trading just above the low for the day at 0.6420. More weakness will look toward the recent swing low seen over the last few weeks of trading including 0.6412 (low from June 16), the natural swing low level at 0.6400, the swing low from June 12 at 0.6393, and the low from Monday at 0.63783. That low was the lowest level since June 3.





Taking a broader look at the daily chart below, the 200 day moving average currently comes in at 0.63162 and would be a target on the downside on more weakness (see daily chart below). Just above that is the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the May low at 0.6330. They would be the next targets and the minimum targets if the sellers are to keep the pressure on the downside..



