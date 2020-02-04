NZDUSD moves above its 100 hour moving average





Today we are seeing a rebound. The last 4 hours has seen the price move higher on each hourly bar with the move starting near the 100 day moving average. The prices just moved to a new session high at 0.64875. That has also taken the price above its 100 hour moving average at 0.64797. The last time the price was above that moving average was back on January 24. Getting back above tilt the intraday bias a little more to the upside.





What next?





Stay above that moving average and traders will start moving toward the 200 day moving average at 0.65027. Above that comes the declining 200 hour moving average at 0.65236.



