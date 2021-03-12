NZDUSD off session lows

The NZD is the weakest of the majors today, but is off session lows

The move back to the upside has taken the price back above its 100 hour moving average at 0.7175. The listed below that moving average earlier in the day but found support buyers near a swing area between 0.7144 and 0.7155. The 200 hour MA at 0.71969 is the next upside target. Get above and the buyers tips more to the upside.