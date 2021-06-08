NZDUSD retraces yesterday's rise

The low yesterday and today reached 0.7187

The low on Monday occurred in the first hour of trading at 0.7187. The low today reached in the early hours of trading extended to 0.71866. In a non-trending environment, what goes up, tends to come back down.









The move to the downside today today was helped by the pair reaching and stalling against its 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above) during yesterday's trade.





Today, the continuation fall back below its 100 hour moving average currently at 0.71983, has tilted the bias more to the downside.





What gives the buyers some hope is that the low from yesterday held support and 0.71867. Also the price remains above its 100 day moving average at 0.71801.







So a battle is going on between 0.71801 to 0.71867 below (100 day moving average and low for the week) and the 100 hour moving average at 0.71983 (call it 0.7200).





Given the lackadaisical price action over the last six or so hours, that battle will likely be resolved in the new trading day. Be aware.

