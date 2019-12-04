NZD/USD rises above the 200-day moving average after bank capital review

The kiwi likes it





The longer timeline for New Zealand banks to increase capital buffers spurred some confidence in the financial sector and led to a 20 pip jump in the kiwi dollar.





The rally above 0.6545 is the first time above the 200-dma in NZD/USD since late July.





I'm a fan of many of the NZD charts and this move -- from an unexpected source -- helps to underscore the bullish trend in this chart.





Separately, NZD/JPY is also flirting with the 200-dma for the first time since April.



