NZDUSD rolls back lower and tests 100 hour MA and swing level

ForexLive

The NZDUSD is trading at to new NY session lows and in the process is testing support at the 0.63057 to 0.63073 area. That area includes swing lows going back to last week (see red numbered circles) and the 100 hour moving average (blue line). Stay above is more bullish move below is more bearish.