NZDUSD runs up to the 100 hour MA as it follows the AUDUSD

Catches the bid from the AUDUSD.











ForexLive The run to the upside was less than the AUDUSD but it still was about 60 pips in a short burst. Traders did come in against a resistance technical level which increases the levels importance going forward.

The AUDUSD moved sharply higher and the NZDUSD was dragged higher as well. The pair had resistance at the 0.5913 area. The break of that level did open the door for further upside. That run higher so the pair run up to its 100 hour moving average at 0.5973. The Asian session high reached 0.5979. The prices since backed off down toward the 0.5939 level as the impact from what seems to be stops wears off.