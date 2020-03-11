NZDUSD skims the 200 hour MA on the downside

200 hour moving average at 0.62914

The NZDUSD is skimming the 200 hour moving average on the downside. The last 3 hourly bars found support buyers near the level. A move below will be eyed by the dip buyers and the sellers.











The pair tried to move above its 100 hour moving average at 0.63133 earlier in the day, but the run to the upside ran out of steam. The price moved and close back below that moving average a few hours ago. Stay below is more bearish.





On the downside the 0.6274 to 0.62824 is additional support (see green numbered circles). Moving below that level would next target the low from yesterday at 0.62418 and the 50% retracement of the move up from the low on Monday at 0.62295.

