NZD/USD slips below 0.6900 for the first time since November last year
Technical Analysis
Commodity currencies stay pressured against the dollar
The kiwi is the laggard on the day as it falls below 0.6900 to a low of 0.6896 against the greenback to start European morning trade.
The pressure is on now for commodity currencies as the charts are exposing technical vulnerabilities that could see a sharper decline take place in the sessions ahead.
NZD/USD is down to its lowest levels since November and there isn't much support on the way down after the break below daily support from the 18 June low @ 0.6923.
There is the 61.8 retracement level of the swing higher from Sept last year to Feb this year @ 0.6876, but even then I would argue that it doesn't pose massive significance.
As things stand, sentiment matters more and there are some real jitters out there, despite broader risk trades taking more of a breather for the time being.