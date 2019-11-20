NZDUSD tests 100 day MA. Can it get and stay above now?

Gettting and staying above the 100 day MA is eyed.

The NZDUSD is back up testing the 100 day MA at 0.6428. Earlier in November, the price took a peek above that key MA, only to back off. Yesterday, the level was tested again (and closed near the level.









Today, the price early in the session moved above but backed off. However, London/European traders took the price back higher and buyers are trying to break above currently.





Key level for the buyers and sellers.





Get and stay above is key. Putting some room between the 100 day MA and the price is key. A move above will have traders looking toward the November 4 high (the last time the price was above the 100 day MA briefly) at 0.64651.





Fail and the buyers can easily turn around and look back toward the 0.6415-17 area and below that the 100 hour MA and trend line at 0.64009.







