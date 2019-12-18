NZDUSD tests its 100 hour MA

Cracks above a topside trend line

The NZDUSD is moving to a new session high and in the process has cracked above the 38.2% retracement at 0.65847, a trendline at 0.65855, and test the 100 hour moving average at 0.65897. So far, the moving average is stalling the rise. Yesterday the price fell below that level and ran to the downside. A move back above the 100 hour moving average would tilt the bias more to the upside and look toward the 50% retracement at 0.6594 and the highs from yesterday at 0.6604 area.