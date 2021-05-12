NZDUSD tests the 100 day MA

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nzdusd

The 100 day MA is at 0.71695

The NZDUSD is trading at new session lows and in the process is testing its 100 day moving average at 0.71695. 

If the moving average is broken, it should tilt the buyers further to the downside with the next target at 0.7149 to 0.71549 swing area (see red numbered circles).   

The close resistance now comes near the 0.7187-894 area (see green numbered circles and 61.8% retracement). Stay below keeps the bears firmly in control

