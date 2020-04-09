NZDUSD tests the end of March swing high

Also tests the 61.8% retracement

The NZDUSD is trading to a new session high and in the process is testing the March 27 at 0.60686. Just above that level is the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the March swing high. That level comes in at 0.60726. Key test for the NZDUSD traders. Traders may lean against the level with stops on a break above.









Drilling to the hourly chart below, the price extended above a topside trend line at the 0.60399 level. That is now close risk for traders looking for more upside momentum, OR for dip buyers on a correction.











Key resistance area for the NZDUSD. Can the buyers keep momentum going, or do we stall and started a corrective move back to take the price back toward the broken trend line area on the hourly chart.