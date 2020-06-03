NZDUSD trades to a new session high
Technical Analysis
Runs further away from its 200 day MA, but most toward the next key swing hi target
Yesterday, the NZDUSD moved above its 200 day MA and started a run away from that key MA. It was the first time above the 200 day moving average since February 12 and the 1st close above the level since February 6, 2020.
The price has continued its moved to the upside today trading at new session highs 0.6436. The next target is being approached at 0.6445 . That was the swing high going back to March 9. Traders may look to lean against that low risk level, with stops on a move above.