NZDUSD trades to a NY session low. Back below 100 hour MA

Looks toward lower trend line

The NZDUSD is trading at a new NY session low. In the process the price has moved back below its 100 hour moving average at 0.66366 and looks toward trendline support at 0.66224 on the hourly chart. The low for the day is just above that level at 0.6623.









Stay below the 100 hour moving average keeps the bears more in control. A break below will have traders looking toward the 200 hour moving average at 0.6599

