NZDUSD trades to the highest level since December 2018

Extends to swing area between 0.69113 and 0.69678

The NZDUSD as traded to the highest level since December 4, 2018, nearly 2 years ago. The high price has reached 0.6944 today. That took out the swing hi from February 1, 2019 at 0.69414. The next target would be the December for 2018 high at 0.69678.









Looking at the daily chart there are number of swing highs between 0.69113 and 0.69678. It would take a move back below that lower level to tilt the bias more to the downside.





On a break higher, the next target comes in at 0.70592. That is the high going back to early June 2018.

