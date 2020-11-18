NZDUSD trades to the highest level since December 2018

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nzdusd

Extends to swing area between 0.69113 and 0.69678

The NZDUSD as traded to the highest level since December 4, 2018, nearly 2 years ago. The high price has reached 0.6944 today. That took out the swing hi from February 1, 2019 at 0.69414. The next target would be the December for 2018 high at 0.69678.

Extends to swing area between 0.69113 and 0.69678_
Looking at the daily chart there are number of swing highs between 0.69113 and 0.69678. It would take a move back below that lower level to tilt the bias more to the downside. 

On a break higher, the next target comes in at 0.70592. That is the high going back to early June 2018.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose