NZDUSD trades to the highest level since September 21

NZDUSD moves away from 100 hour MA and breaks above the high from last week

The NZDUSD is trading at its highest level since September 21. The break today took the price above last week's high price at 0.67042. That level is now close risk.









The price action traded up and down yesterday with the high remain below the high from last Friday. Today, the price moved higher in the Asian session and extended those gains in the London morning. The move above the high from last week saw some initial reluctance, but has now pushed away from the level. There is some breathing room for the buyers/bulls.





On the topside and next target comes in at the channel trendline at 0.6731 area. A move above that and traders will be eyeing the swing hi going back to September 16 at 0.67585. The high price from September reached 0.67969. That was the highest level going back to March 2019.











