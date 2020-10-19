NZDUSD tries to hang above the 100/200 hour MA

NZDUSD 100/200 hour MA at 0.66276 and 0.66232

The NZDUSD is trying to hang above it's 100/200 hour MAs. The 100 hour MA comes in at 0.66276. The 200 hour MA (green line) comes in at 0.66232. The low for the NA session coes in at 0.6623. A move below would tilt the intraday bias back to the downside.









Last week recall that the price decline on Thursday fell right down to its 100 day moving average (currently at 0.65824) and found support buyers. That was the 2nd major test of the 100 day moving average. Back on October 7 the price also tested that moving average line only to find more buyers lining up against the risk defining level.





Should the 100 and 200 hour moving averages be broken and remain broken, working down toward that moving average line would be the sellers major target. That moving average currently comes in at 0.65824.







For now, however, the 100 and 200 hour moving averages are holding support. Stay above keeps the buyers more in control.









