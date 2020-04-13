Oil continues to trade in a narrowing range - watch the chart

WTI crude oil







Oil tried to make a move to the upside early in New York trading but stalled out at $24.00. Then it came down but held the European lows. It half-heartedly made another move to the high but has come down again.





It's like the market is waiting for another shoe to drop. I'm not sure what that might be but the oil market is probably eyeing the overall risk trade for a sense of where it's going.





There are some murmurs about some things in the US reopening now but it's tough to buy oil so long as there so many cars parked.





For me, the chart is the story here. Wait for a break.





