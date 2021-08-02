Oil down slightly to start the new week

Oil is down 1.5% to around $72.80 currently





Reports are citing softer growth expectations from China, after flailing PMI data since the weekend here and here . But I'd pin this more to just some light selling amid a continued bounce since finding a bottom two weeks ago just below $66.









Looking at the charts, we are testing key near-term levels again as price dips back towards the 100-hour moving average (purple line) @ $72.71. Keep above that and buyers will still hold a more bullish near-term bias but break below and the bias turns more neutral.





There is minor support below that around $72.50 before getting to the 200-hour moving average (green line) @ $71.65. Despite the light drop today, sellers will have to get through the latter to really suggest any material shift in the recent momentum in oil.



