Oil erases gains for the day in fall to $25

Saudis refuse to play ball

Oil is seeing a quick fall from grace as price falls from a high of $27.46 to $25.00 before bouncing back a little now to $25.50 as the market isn't liking the Saudi news earlier.





Saudi Arabia said that they would want to cut from their April baseline, which is slightly over 12 mil bpd, but any cuts from there would be rather trivial since they were previously producing around 9.7 mil bpd during the previous OPEC+ pact.



