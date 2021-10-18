Oil gains not letting up to start the week

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | oil

WTI up over 1% to $83.20 currently

WTI M1 18-10
It is tough to put a lid on oil prices as the upside momentum continues to extend. Last week's move higher marked an eight straight week of gains for oil and with the energy crisis still a key focus globally, it is unlikely for the momentum to die down quickly.

OPEC+ is also keeping the peace and that is allowing for bulls to feel comfortable and overall demand conditions are still relatively bullish going into year-end and next year.

I've been one to push the bullish oil argument from a few weeks back and I don't see how things are different to the view posted back then here.

And from a technical perspective (as seen above), it is tough to pick at resistance levels above the $80 mark as gains could very well stretch towards $100 next given the right conditions and barring any major changes to the fundamental outlook.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose