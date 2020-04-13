Oil gains start to wither, falls back below $23

Oil sees earlier gains of around 4% pared for the most part

Price is now back under $23 amid a gradual fall over the past few hours. The 200-hour MA (blue line) is still keeping any topside price action in-check today as sellers continue to maintain near-term control at the moment.





As mentioned earlier here , the verdict for the latest output cuts deal is that the details don't do much to back up what the headline suggests.





Ultimately, it is still better than nothing I guess. However, it isn't going to lead to any major rallies in oil prices as long as coronavirus developments stay the way they are.





There is further support around $22.20 from the near-term trendline support outlined above before the $22 handle comes into play.





Beyond that, another test of the $20 looks likely but just take note that markets are thin amid the Easter holiday across Europe and Canada later today.



