Oil ignores the Saudi-Russia war drums so far today

Oil sneaks back above $34, bounce of over 9% for today

Oil moved a little lower on the headline that Saudi Arabia would step up production to 12.3 mil bpd next month but buyers leaned on the near-term trendline support to keep a move towards the $34 level seen currently.





Since the headline, there have been a couple of Russia and Saudi Arabia remarks as well but so far oil is not faltering just yet. So far, the market mood has been relatively positive with US futures also seeing gains of over 4% today.





But with coronavirus fears still persistent and Saudi Arabia and Russia heading for a prolonged duel, it is going to be hard to see how oil can sustain any meaningful gains.





For today, look out for the overnight high @ $34.88 as that may provide a technical reprieve on a move higher in oil prices. But in the big picture, there's only so long that oil can ignore the war drums before falling lower once again.



